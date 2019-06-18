CCTV footage shows man behind minor girl’s abduction in Karachi

KARACHI: A CCTV footage obtained by police has revealed the face of the criminal behind a minor girl’s abduction in Karachi, ARY News reported.

At least two girls were kidnapped from Shah Latif town and Gulshan-e-Hadeed areas of the Karachi city within two days, police have acquired a CCTV footage which can lead to the kidnapper in once case.

The footage in the case related to the kidnapping of 10-year-old girl Fatima Domki shows the kidnapper roaming around the victim’s house and then talking to the girl before abducting her.

Area residents and the victim’s family are unable to identify the kidnapper from the footage.

In another case, a new born named Isra Batool was kidnapped from the city’s Gulshan-e-Hadeed area. The victim’s mother claimed that unknown abductors took the girl from her lap and ran away.

Both the case were registered against unidentified abductors.

It is pertinent to note here that last month, Sindh police had claimed that an international gang was involved in recent wave of child kidnappings in Karachi.

According to the police, a suspected kidnapper, Ameenullah, revealed during initial interrogation that he used to sell abducted children to an international gang and added that the gang shifted the children to Afghanistan.

He further told the police that the members of the gang made ransom calls from Afghanistan to the families of the children. The gang abducted children up to seven years of age.

