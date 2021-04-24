Watch: CCTV footage shows how India oxygen leak tragedy unfolded

India’s hospitals overwhelmed by Covid-19 patients are reeling under a dire shortage of oxygen amid a record increase in infections in the country.

On Wednesday, at least 24 Covid-19 patients died in a hospital in Nashik city after they lost oxygen supply due to a leak. CCTV footage has emerged showing the moments leading up to the tragedy.

The patients, who were either on ventilator or oxygen support, suffocated to death after their oxygen supply stopped suddenly because of a malfunction in the main storage at Dr Zakir Hussain Hospital.

According to an official, the tank from which liquid oxygen leaked was operationalised just 21 days before the incident.

The police have registered an FIR against unidentified persons under Indian Penal Code Section 304-A (causing death by negligence) on a complaint of a senior inspector of Bhadrakali police station, a police officer said.

