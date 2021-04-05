CCTV footage of Lahore PUBG gamer killing four people surfaces

A young man, said to be a Players Unknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) Mobile game addict, killed his brother, sister, sister-in-law and friend in Lahore after his family stopped him from playing the online popular game.

According to police, the incident took place in Lahore’s Nawa Kot neighbourhood.

ARY News has acquired Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) footage of the terrible incident.

In the footage available with ARY News it can be seen that the man opened indiscriminate firing on his family in a PUBG game style, killing four people and injuring his mother.

The condition of the mother is said to be critical, as per hospital sources.

The police said the man opened fire after a brawl with his family members over a popular online game PUBG, as a result of which four people were killed.

Alerted by gunshots, local people rushed to the scene and got hold of him, handing him over to the police.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Umar Baloch confirmed the firing incident saying the accused was an addict of PUBG, an online game popular among youth. The accused person’s family members used to stop him from playing the game, he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that PUBG is one of the most popular online games with millions of downloads and a huge fan base. Unhealthy practices by gamers and addiction have led to some deaths in the past too.

The game was banned in Pakistan last year by Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) after several teenagers committed suicide due to the PUBG addiction.

However, the PTA on July 20, 2020, had lifted the ban on the most popular online game Player Unknown’s Battleground (PUBG) after an uproar on social media platforms.

