The Metropolitan Police UK have released a CCTV timeline showing Imran Farooq murder convict Mohsin Ali Syed’s activities in London before the crime.

The video shows Mohsin Ali Syed withdrawing money from a cash machine in Edgware on September 14, 2010. The police identified the moment as “a breakthrough for detectives” and this was the first time Mohsin was captured by a CCTV camera.

Then the next video shows him and his aide Kashif Khan Kamran roaming around Edgware station on September 14, 2010.

Less than three hours later, Mohsin Ali Syed can also be seen buying a set of knives from a store, one of which was used to murder Dr Imran Farooq.

On September 16, 2010, the two men could be seen sitting at a bus stop less than 30 minutes before Dr Imran Farooq’s murder.

In the last video, Dr Imran Farooq can be seen on his way home from a store’s camera, Mohsin Ali Syed can be seen running behind him two minutes later.

Dr Farooq was murdered on 16 September 2010 when, after returning home from work, he was approached and brutally and fatally attacked by these two men armed with a brick and knives.

An Islamabad anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday, June 18, ruled that Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder Altaf Hussain ordered the killing of Dr Imran Farooq.

The court handed life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs2 million Shamim Khalid, Syed Mohsin Ali and Moazzam Ali and directed them to pay Rs1m each to the deceased doctor’s family

The court said that it is expected from governments of Pakistan and UK that absconders Altaf Hussain, Iftikhar Hussain, Mohammad Anwar and Kashif Kamran will be traced, arrested and brought before court as soon as possible.

The met police said that the conviction came about following a ground-breaking agreement between the UK and Pakistan, which enabled evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police Service to be shared with Pakistani prosecutors and be presented as part of their case.

“Today’s conviction marks a team effort between law agencies in the UK and Pakistan working together to get justice for the murder of Dr Imran Farooq,” Christian Turner, the UK’s High Commissioner to Pakistan had said.

“This ground-breaking legal collaboration meant that evidence gathered by the British police could be shared with Pakistani prosecutors and used in the successful prosecution of Mohsin Ali Syed,” he added.

