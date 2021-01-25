CDWP approves two development projects worth Rs 3.25bn

ISLAMABAD: Central Development Working Party (CDWP) meeting on Monday approved two projects worth Rs3.25 billion and agreed on one concept clearance proposal worth Rs 808 million under Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) for Lai Nullah.

A meeting of the CDWP was held in Islamabad today with Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan in the chair.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Planning Mathar Niaz Rana, Senior officials from Planning Commission and Federal Ministries and Divisions.

During the meeting, projects related to devolution, area development and water resources were presented.

The CDWP approved a project related to devolution and area development namely ‘Tor Gar Integrated Development Project” worth Rs202.80 million.

The project aims to make the area accessible for the local administration by providing better infrastructure facilities (DWSS, Irrigation Channels) and alternate source of income, through good agriculture practices and natural resources management.

Furthermore, the CDWP approved the construction of a small storage/ delay action Dam in District Khuzdar, Balochistan worth Rs3056.07 million.

This project aims to ensure the storage of floodwater, protection of agricultural lands located downstream of proposed dams. The scope of this project envisages the construction of 10 small dams at different locations in District Khuzdar, Balochistan.

The forum also approved one ‘Concept Clearance Proposal’ under the JICA namely “Up-gradation and Modernization of the Flood Forecasting & Warning System for Lai Nullah Basin in Islamabad-Rawalpindi” worth Rs. 808.00 million.

