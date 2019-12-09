CDWP approves eight development projects worth Rs31.4 billion

ISLAMABAD: Central Development Working Party (CDWP) meeting on Monday, presided over by Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan, approved eight projects worth Rs 31.4 billion and recommended 03 projects worth Rs. 40.22 billion to ECNEC for consideration.

Projects related to Devolution and Area Development, Energy, Governance, Physical Planning and Housing, Science and Technology, Transport and Communications, Water Resources were presented in the meeting.

A project related to Devolution and Area Development namely “Baluchistan Livelihood Entrepreneurship Programme” worth Rs 7900 million was approved in the meeting. The overall objective of the project is to promote employment opportunities and sustainability of enterprises in eight districts of Baluchistan

Another project related to Energy namely “Provision of Electricity for Dhabeji SEZ project Phase-1” worth Rs. 3941.85 million was approved by CDWP.

The main objective of this project is to facilitate the electrification of 220 kV Dhabeji SEZ Grid station to supply the ultimate load of 250 MVV under the applicable provisions of the NEPRA rules and regulations to DSEZ.

Two projects related to Governance were presented in the meeting. The first project was “Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Mobilization and public Resource Management Program (TA)” worth Rs. 2828.70 million was approved in the meeting.

A project related to Physical Planning and Housing was presented titled “Sanitary Sewerage System with Treatment Plant for Gilgit City” worth Rs. 3363.975 million was approved in the meeting.

Moreover, four projects related to Transport and Communications were presented in the meeting. First project titled “Special repair of 600 Passenger Coaches & 1200 Bogie Wagon” worth Rs 2720 million was approved and the second project titled “Special Repair of 100 Nos.

Project related to Water Resources namely “Winder Dam Project” worth Rs15230.76 million was referred to ECNEC for further approval. A Position Paper “Construction of Judicial and Administration Complex in MAUVE Area” worth Rs. 537.873 million was also approved by CDWP.

Secretary Planning Zafar Hasan, senior officials from federal and provincial governments attended the meeting.

Comments

comments