Ceasefire on LoC is first step to normal bilateral ties: Indian Army Chief

NEW DELHI: Indian Army Chief Gen M M Naravane has said that holding the ceasefire between Pakistan and India along the Line of Control (LoC) has been the first step towards a long road of normalisation of bilateral ties.

According to the India’s state news agency, Gen Naravane said adherence to the ceasefire pact on the LoC has contributed to the overall feeling of peace and security in the civilian population.

“Tensions on the LoC cause hardships to the people residing on the both sides of the border,” Indian General said.

Referring to the ceasefire, Gen Naravane said there was not a single incident of cross-border firing by the two armies after the pact came into effect.

He said there was a renewed emphasis on observing the ceasefire agreement of 2003 due to the heavy losses of civilian and military lives across the LoC.

In a major development for peace in the region, Pakistan and India had agreed to strict adherence to the 2003 ceasefire at the LoC and other border sectors in an announcement on February 25.

The Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of Pakistan and India contacted and discussed the situation at the Line of Control and other border sectors in the contact, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

The two sides reiterated strict implementation of the ceasefire agreements at the LoC and other border sectors from the midnight of February 24 and 25, ISPR said.

“The two sides also agreed to resolve any unexpected situation with the mechanism of the border flag meetings,” according to the statement.

Comments

comments