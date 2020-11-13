Indian diplomat summoned to protest ceasefire violation

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office summoned a senior Indian diplomat to register Pakistan’s strong protest over recent ceasefire violations by Indian forces along the Line of Control (LoC).

Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said 55-year-old Muhammad Bashi, a resident of Tari Band village in Rakhchikri Sector was martyred while 23-year-old Naveed Iqbal, 45-year-old Farzana Kausar and 19-year-old Tayyabah Kausar, residents of Samni village Khanjar Sector, sustained serious injuries due to indiscriminate and unprovoked firing by the Indian forces.

The Indian occupation forces along the LoC and the Working Boundary (WB) have been continuously targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars and automatic weapons, he said.

This year, India has committed 2729 ceasefire violations to date, resulting in 21 shahadats and serious injuries to 206 innocent civilians.

Condemning the deplorable targeting of innocent civilians by the Indian occupation forces, it was underscored that such senseless acts are in clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, and against all established humanitarian norms and professional military conduct.

The spokesperson said these egregious violations of international law reflect consistent Indian attempts to escalate the situation along the LoC and are a threat to regional peace and security. It was added that by raising tensions along the LoC and the WB, India cannot divert attention from the grave human rights situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

Comments

comments