ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Foreign Office summoned India’s Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia on Monday to lodge a protest against ceasefire violation over the Line of Control (LoC).

Foreign Office spokesman Dr Mohammad Faisal handed over a dossier to Ahluwalia and denounced the constant violations of the ceasefire agreement by India.

At least two people were killed when Indian troops violated ceasefire by resorting to shelling along the restive Line of Control (LoC) in Hot Spring Sector of Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Indian army targeted the civilian population with mortars and anti-tank guided missiles.

As a result, two elderly innocent civilians, named Lal Muhammad son of Muhammad Din, aged 75 years, and Hassan Din son of Lal Din, 61, both residents of Village Nagrai, embraced martyrdom.

“Reportedly two Indian army soldiers killed and many injured as Pakistan Army engaged posts from where the fire was directed,” the military’s media wing said.

