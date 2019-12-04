Dragging CEC appointment case to SC unnecessary: Shibli Faraz

ISLAMABAD: Leader of the House in Senate Syed Shibli Faraz on Wednesday termed dragging of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) appointment issue to the apex court as unnecessary, ARY NEWS reported.

It is pertinent to mention here that the opposition parties have filed a petition in the Supreme Court (SC) today regarding the nomination of the new chief election commissioner (CEC).

The petition signed by 11 members from the joint opposition has been submitted in the apex court and the ECP and the federal government were made party in the plea.

“Dragging every matter to the apex court will show weakness of the parliament,” said the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) senator. “The political system will weaken from taking constitutional matters to the courts.”

He said that the parliament was the best place to discuss the parliamentary issues rather than raising it with the judiciary.

Faraz further said that out of four members of the election commission, the senior among them would serve as the acting CEC, if a consensus is not reached.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned the defence minister Pervez Khattak to hold consultation over the names for the appointment of chief election commissioner (CEC) and members of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Sources said that the premier will discuss the appointments of CEC and ECP members during the meeting with Pervez Khattak.

