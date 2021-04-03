CEC reviews arrangements for NA-75 Daska-by poll

LAHORE: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Pakistan Sikandar Sultan Raja has directed Punjab Election Commissioner Ghulam Sarwar Khan to complete arrangements for by-election in the NA constituency of NA-75-Daska.

The by-poll is scheduled to take place on April 10 as the Supreme Court of Pakistan on Friday upheld ECP’s decision for re-polling in the constituency.

CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja reached Lahore from Karachi to chair an important meeting of the commission with regard to the Daska by-poll.

The meeting held at the Punjab Election Commission office reviewed the arrangements for the by-election. The CEC directed Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Punjab election commissioner to ensure all the necessary should be put in place for April 10 by-poll.

It is to be noted that Sikandar Sultan Raja has directed to keep the Punjab commission’s offices open on Saturday and Sunday.

On Friday, the Supreme Court (SC) upheld the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) decision to hold re-polling in the entire National Assembly constituency NA-75 in Daska.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Umer Ata Bandial had heard the petition of PTI candidate Ali Asjad Malhi, challenging the ECP order of February 25, 2021, declaring the by-election at NA-75 Daska void and ordering re-polling in the whole constituency.

