CEC assures all possible steps to Sindh CM for fair election

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a telephonic conversation with the Chief Election Commissioner discussed the by election in Tharparkar, ARY News reported on Sunday.

CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja, in the telephonic conversation, said that all possible steps will be taken to ensure holding a peaceful and fair by election.

The election commission chief also said that no political intervention or negligence will be tolerated in the election.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah assured the CEC, wholehearted cooperation from the provincial government and the administration to the election commission for the by election.

“The by election at NA-221 has been in progress peacefully,” the provincial election commissioner said. “The chief minister has informed about the situation during the by election in Tharparkar,” provincial election commissioner said.

“The harassment claim from the PTI candidate is incorrect and the claim about harassment of voters in the constituency is baseless,” provincial election chief said.

“No political intervention will be tolerated in the by election”, Sindh election commissioner further said.

Pakistan People’s Party in a letter had asked the CEC to take notice of the violations in by election in NA-221 Tharparkar.

“A polling station has been set on fire, ballot boxes were burnt and women voters were subjected to harassment,” the PPP said in its letter.

The party also demanded steps from the election commissioner to ensure transparency in the electoral process.

