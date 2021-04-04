CEC to decide about polling in Lockdown area of Daska constituency

LAHORE: Punjab Election Commissioner has said that the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) will decide about polling in areas under smart lockdown in NA-75-Daska, ARY News reported on Sunday.

It is to be mentioned here that around 20 percent area of the National Constituency NA-75 in Daska has been under the smart lockdown due to spike in cases of novel coronavirus in the area.

Secretary ECP has directed that a letter should be written to the election commission over the matter.

The by-poll is scheduled to take place on April 10 in Daska constituency as the Supreme Court of Pakistan on Friday upheld ECP’s decision for re-polling in the constituency.

CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja reached Lahore from Karachi to chair an important meeting of the commission with regard to the Daska by-poll.

On Friday, the Supreme Court (SC) upheld the Election Commission of Pakistan’s decision to hold re-polling in the entire National Assembly constituency NA-75 in Daska.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Umer Ata Bandial had heard the petition of PTI candidate Ali Asjad Malhi, challenging the ECP order of February 25, 2021, declaring the by-election at NA-75 Daska void and ordering re-polling in the whole constituency.

