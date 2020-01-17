Progress made on names for CEC, ECP positions: sources

ISLAMABAD: The parliamentary committee has made some progress during a meeting to discuss names for the appointment of chief election commissioner (CEC) and members of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), citing sources, ARY News reported on Friday.

Sources said the federal government and opposition are likely to make consensus for Sikandar Sultan Raja for the position of chief election commissioner (CEC).

It emerged that both sides have agreed on the names recommended for the vacant seats of ECP’s Sindh and Balochistan chapters, however, the name of CEC was undecided as the names of Babar Yaqoob and Fateh Muhammad were not withdrawn.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) made go-ahead for the person named for ECP Sindh chapter, whereas, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supported the name given by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) for ECP Balochistan chapter.

Sources added the federal government is expected to formally withdraw Babar Yaqoob for CEC position as both sides are likely to make consensus over Sikandar Sultan Raja for the top post.

The Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs said that the government and opposition made a detailed discussion on various matters. Azam Swati said some recommendations are still remaining in closed envelopes, however, the final decision will be taken on Monday.

Earlier on January 1, The government and opposition have made progress for going ahead in the appointment of chief election commissioner (CEC) after ending the deadlock, citing sources, ARY News reported on Friday.

The government and opposition leaders have decided to recommend new names for CEC post and withdrew all previous names, sources said.

Both sides will send new names to the parliamentary committee and a session is also scheduled next week to review the proposed names.

The government had earlier floated three names for the electoral body’s top position including incumbent ECP Secretary Babar Yaqoob and two former bureaucrats Abbas Mekan and Arif Khan.

