CEC to decide on resignations from fed, Sindh assemblies: Bilawal Bhutto  

LAHORE: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) is yet to decide on resigning from federal and provincial assemblies as Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday threw the ball into the court of the party’s central executive committee (CEC) for the decision, ARY NEWS reported.

Speaking to media alongside PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz after visiting her at Jati Umrah residence to condole over the death of her grandmother, Bilawal Bhutto denied reports that PPP was not becoming a part of the PDMs decisions and said that every party has taken up the resignation issue at their party platform and the PPP would also discuss it at the CEC forum.

“PDM has decided to submit resignations with the party leadership by December 31,” he said adding that the PPP was also a part of this decision.

He further said that the CEC meeting would be taken into confidence regarding the issue of the resignation. “The meeting will decide on giving a sacrifice of the PPP-led Sindh government or not,” Bilawal said.

He further warned against any moves against him and said that he is backed by Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, who would take charge of the situation in case of his absence.

The PPP chairman further rejected any proposal of talks with the government and said that time for it is up now.

Speaking during the presser, Maryam Nawaz said that she discussed the future course of action for the PDM with Bilawal Bhutto Zardari during the meeting. Those are were saying for the past three years that they would not give NRO are now begging for it, she said.

The PML-N leader rejected any talks with the incumbent government and said that after feeling pressure at all levels, they are now seeking NRO from the opposition. “I am clearly stating that PDM will hold its public gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan on December 13,” she said.

