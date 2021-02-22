Celal Al welcomes Reema, Humayun Saeed, Adnan Siddiqui to Turkey

Pakistani actors Humayun Saeed, Adnan Siddiqui, Reema Khan, and Sadia Khan are being treated to a warm welcome in Turkey by the team behind Ertugrul.

The stars were welcomed to the country by actor Celal Al (Abdurrahman Alp in Ertugrul) who took to Instagram to share a picture with them over dinner. “Adnan, Humayun, Reema, and Sadia welcome to Istanbul. Turkey-Pakistan brotherhood zindabad,” he wrote.

Reema also took to her Instagram account to share pictures with the man behind Tekden Film and thus, Ertugrul. She also shared fascinating snippets from their visit to the grand Hagia Sophia Mosque and a video with Celal, rooting for brotherhood between Pakistan and Turkey.

The two can be seen saying, “Dil Dil Pakistan, Jaan Jaan Turkiye.”

On the other hand, Adnan Siddiqui also shared a stunning video of the Grand Mosque with a lengthy caption detailing its history. “It was spellbinding to offer prayer at the iconic Hagia Sophia Holy Grand Mosque. It is grand in every sense of the word—history, beauty, political significance,” he said.

