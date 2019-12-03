Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Man celebrates bail by aerial firing; gets arrested again

An Indian man from Agra, a city in Uttar Pradesh state, had to pay a heavy price for sharing his video involving celebratory gun shots in the air upon his release on bail.

The man was once again arrested for the act.

A video of the incident shows a man identified as Jimmy Chaudhry, who is in his mid 30’s, celebrating his release on bail.

It showed that the man fired gunshots in the air with his companions sitting around him and making fun. The video later also showed him smashing a bottle on the head of a vendor.

Read More: 2 killed in celebratory gunfire by bridegroom’s friends in Sheikhupura

According to Indian media reports, the accused, son of a retired army captain, is a history-sheeter with 20 criminal cases lodged against him.

Jimmy was booked for carrying contraband under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and sent to an Agra jail.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Offbeat

Amazing!: Man balances 15 chairs on chin to set world record

Offbeat

Man arrested for ‘making 24,000 complaint calls’

Offbeat

Five Tips for PUBG beginners to enhance gaming capabilities

Offbeat

VIRAL PICTURES: Royal couple travels on commercial flight, carries own bags


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close