An Indian man from Agra, a city in Uttar Pradesh state, had to pay a heavy price for sharing his video involving celebratory gun shots in the air upon his release on bail.

The man was once again arrested for the act.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A video of the incident shows a man identified as Jimmy Chaudhry, who is in his mid 30’s, celebrating his release on bail.

It showed that the man fired gunshots in the air with his companions sitting around him and making fun. The video later also showed him smashing a bottle on the head of a vendor.

Read More: 2 killed in celebratory gunfire by bridegroom’s friends in Sheikhupura

According to Indian media reports, the accused, son of a retired army captain, is a history-sheeter with 20 criminal cases lodged against him.

Jimmy was booked for carrying contraband under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and sent to an Agra jail.

Comments

comments