Celebratory fire at wedding ceremonies claim two lives in Khuzdar

KHUZDAR: At least two people including a woman were killed in separate incidents of aerial firing at wedding ceremonies in Khuzdar area of the Balochistan province, ARY NEWS reported.

According to police, in one of the incident, aerial firing at a marriage ceremony in Bajki area claimed life of the groom’s father.

While in another incident in Gazgi area, a women was killed during celebratory fire at the wedding ceremony.

Celebratory firing during joyous events in the country have claimed many precious lives and despite repeated warnings from authorities, the incidents again and again appear to raise serious questions on implementation of laws.

In April this year, at least two people were killed while two others sustained gunshot wounds when a bridegroom’s friends resorted to firing in a Sheikhpura locality late on Friday night.

According to police, the incident occurred in Feroze Wattwan town of the district.

The bridegroom’s friends, who seemed to be drunk, opened fire to celebrate their friend’s wedding at his mehndi ceremony, which caused gunshot wounds to four people. Two of them died on the spot.

The deceased and the injured were taken to Mayo Hospital Lahore. A police official said the bridegroom and his friends managed to flee the scene after the incident, adding search operation is underway to arrest them.

