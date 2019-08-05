Web Analytics
Pakistani celebs express concern over situation in occupied Kashmir

Pakistani celebrities took to Twitter to express concern over situation in  Indian-occupied Kashmir (IoK) and expressed solidarity with the people of the valley.

India has imposed a curfew for an indefinite period in IoK and suspended internet service. The Indian authorities have banned movement of public and closed all educational institutions.

After actor Hamza Ali Abbasi appealed to all Pakistani artists to raise their voice for Kashmir, many ace celebrities spoke about the grave human rights violation in IoK and showed solidarity towards everyone affected by the situation.

UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador Mahira Khan said “Heaven is burning and we silently weep.”

Mawra Hocane questioned if power is really important for mankind?

Armeena Rana Khan urged everyone to take a stand against this crime against humanity and stand with Kashmir.

Ali Rehman Khan asked why is the UN not talking about the brutality?

Hareem Farooq also urged people to raise their voice against the injustice and brutality.

Feroze Khan tweeted “I am Kashmir.”

Earlier this week, the Indian army used cluster bombs to target the civilian population in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) across the Line of Control (LoC) in violation of international laws.

