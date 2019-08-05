Pakistani celebs express concern over situation in occupied Kashmir

Pakistani celebrities took to Twitter to express concern over situation in Indian-occupied Kashmir (IoK) and expressed solidarity with the people of the valley.

India has imposed a curfew for an indefinite period in IoK and suspended internet service. The Indian authorities have banned movement of public and closed all educational institutions.

After actor Hamza Ali Abbasi appealed to all Pakistani artists to raise their voice for Kashmir, many ace celebrities spoke about the grave human rights violation in IoK and showed solidarity towards everyone affected by the situation.

UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador Mahira Khan said “Heaven is burning and we silently weep.”

Have we conveniently blocked what we don’t want to address? This is beyond lines drawn on sand, it’s about innocent lives being lost! Heaven is burning and we silently weep. #Istandwithkashmir #kashmirbleeds — Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) August 5, 2019

Mawra Hocane questioned if power is really important for mankind?

I can NOT sleep tonight.#Kashmir

What are we turning this world into? Why are we killing each other? What do we want?

Is power really so important for mankind?

God!!! Help us all!!!! 💔 — MAWRA HOCANE (@MawraHocane) August 4, 2019

Where is UNHRC?

It’s inhumane. #Kashmir

Do we live in such dark times ?Countless conventions to protect human lives? What about all the rights & rules we are taught in the books? Do they mean anything? #SaveLivesinKashmir #KashmirBleed @UN @UNICEF_Pakistan — MAWRA HOCANE (@MawraHocane) August 4, 2019

Armeena Rana Khan urged everyone to take a stand against this crime against humanity and stand with Kashmir.

There are only people and there is only humanity. Flags, borders, power are a game for the elites and where ordinary people die. Politicians and their children don’t go to war. We must all take a stand against this crime against humanity. It is time to stand with #Kashmir. — Armeena Khan (@ArmeenaRK) August 4, 2019

Ali Rehman Khan asked why is the UN not talking about the brutality?

Why the hell is the world not opening its eyes to what’s happening in #kashmir! #kashmirbleeds and no major news channel is talking about it. wby isn’t the UN talking about the brutality?? #SaveKashmirSOS — Ali Rehman Khan (@alirehmankhan) August 4, 2019

Hareem Farooq also urged people to raise their voice against the injustice and brutality.

Why is the world quite?!?! How come this brutality in kashmir is being ignored?!? Have we lost all humanity!!!?! Its time to raise our voices!! Its time to stand with kashmir! Its time to end this brutality and injustice!#KashmirBleeds #KashmirNeedsAttention — Hareem Farooq (@FarooqHareem) August 4, 2019

Feroze Khan tweeted “I am Kashmir.”

Earlier this week, the Indian army used cluster bombs to target the civilian population in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) across the Line of Control (LoC) in violation of international laws.

