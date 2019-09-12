Celebrities to join PM Imran Khan’s Muzaffarabad rally

On Prime Minister Imran Khan’s call, Pakistani celebrities will be joining the Kashmir solidarity rally in Muzaffarabad on Friday.

Stars including Humayun Saeed, Maya Ali, Sahir Ali Bagga and Shahid Afridi took to Twitter to show their support and urged their fans to participate in the public gathering.

Actor Humayun Saeed wrote, “Let us show the world that we stand united with our Kashmiri brothers and sisters at this most difficult time.”

I will be joining Prime Minister Imran Khan in Muzzafarabad at this jalsa. I urge you all to participate as well. Let us show the world that we stand united with our Kashmiri brothers and sisters at this most difficult time https://t.co/rziZBTJpjU — Humayun Saeed (@iamhumayunsaeed) September 11, 2019

Starlet Maya Ali tweeted “Let’s stand by our Prime minister this Friday and show our support for our Kashmiri brothers and sisters. I will also be in Muzzafarabad to attend the Prime Minister’s jalsa.”

Let’s stand by our Prime minister this Friday and show our support for our Kashmiri brothers and sisters. I will also be in muzzafarad to attend the Prime Ministers jalsa, and I request you all to attend, as this is the time to stand up and raise our voices.#LetsGoToMzd — Maya Ali (@mayaali07) September 11, 2019

Singer Sahir Ali Bagga requested people to join him “in raising voice against atrocities by Indians on innocent Kashmiris.”

Let us join Priminister in raising voice against atrocities by Indians on innocent kashmiris. For this purpose i will be joing Priminister and all Pakistanis at Muzaffarabad on this Friday. Come and join us for the love of our kashmiri brothers and sisters. #letsgotomuzaffarabad — Sahir Ali Bagga (@sahiralibagga) September 11, 2019

Cricketer Shahid Afridi said he will also highlight the plight of Kashmiris in occupied Jammu & Kashmir and urged people to join him because “every voice counts.”

Let us join Prime Minister in raising voice for Kashmiris. For this I will be at Muzaffarabad on this Friday. Come join, every voice counts. https://t.co/NS118RMxCu — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) September 11, 2019

Through this gathering, the premier wants to send a message to the world that Pakistan stands resolutely with Kashmiris who are under siege since August 5 after India revoked Article 370 and imposed curfew in the valley.

