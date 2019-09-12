Web Analytics
Celebrities to join PM Imran Khan’s Muzaffarabad rally

Celebrities, Kashmir, Muzaffarabad

On Prime Minister Imran Khan’s call, Pakistani celebrities will be joining the Kashmir solidarity rally in Muzaffarabad on Friday. 

Stars including Humayun Saeed, Maya Ali, Sahir Ali Bagga and Shahid Afridi took to Twitter to show their support and urged their fans to participate in the public gathering.

Actor Humayun Saeed wrote, “Let us show the world that we stand united with our Kashmiri brothers and sisters at this most difficult time.”

Starlet Maya Ali tweeted “Let’s stand by our Prime minister this Friday and show our support for our Kashmiri brothers and sisters. I will also be in Muzzafarabad to attend the Prime Minister’s jalsa.”

Singer Sahir Ali Bagga requested people to join him “in raising voice against atrocities by Indians on innocent Kashmiris.”

Cricketer Shahid Afridi said he will also highlight the plight of Kashmiris in occupied Jammu & Kashmir and urged people to join him because “every voice counts.”

Through this gathering, the premier wants to send a message to the world that Pakistan stands resolutely with Kashmiris who are under siege since August 5 after India revoked Article 370 and imposed curfew in the valley.

