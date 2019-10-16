Celebs, guests share experience of meeting royal couple at reception

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended a dinner at Pakistan’s National Monument on Tuesday, before heading to northern Pakistan on royal visit.

Many celebrities and distinguished guests were present at the dinner hosted by the British High Commission in royal couple’s honour last night.

Mahira Khan, Mehwish Hayat, Atif Aslam, Hareem Farooq, Ahad Raza Mir, Sajal Ali and ace designers were in attendance among many others.

The attendees shared their experience of meeting the royals.

Actress Mehwish Hayat said it was a pleasure to meet the Cambridges and “William is a real-life Prince.”

Was a real pleasure to meet with the royal visitors last night. William is a real life Prince Charming & was genuinely excited abt being here. Hope that this visit helps show the world the real side of Pakistan & not what media has been showing. #RoyaltourPakistan #PrinceWilliam pic.twitter.com/9wY8BRDGp0 — Mehwish Hayat TI (@MehwishHayat) October 16, 2019

Activist for women’s empowerment, Roshaneh Zafar said the Prince reminded her of his mother Diana. “They are not only approachable and easy-going, but also connect with the people they meet,” she wrote.

Shaniera Akram was all praise for the Duchess. “Kate Middleton is every bit of what a modern-day Princess should be,” she said.

Kate Middleton is every bit of what a Modern day Princess should be 👑🇬🇧 #RoyalVisitPakistan — Shaniera Akram (@iamShaniera) October 16, 2019

She shared a photo with cricketer-husband Wasim Akram.

Beautiful night last night in Islamabad hosted by @TomDrewUK and the Brittish High Commission. We welcomed the Duke and Duchess to our wonderful country, a country you may only visit once but will remain fondly in your heart forever 🇵🇰 #RoyalVisitPakistan pic.twitter.com/MJNBqJw1gm — Shaniera Akram (@iamShaniera) October 16, 2019

Actor Imran Abbas shared he had a great time meeting the royals.

Celebrities spotted!

