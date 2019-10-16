Web Analytics
Celebs, guests share experience of meeting royal couple at reception

celebs, royal couple

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended a dinner at Pakistan’s National Monument on Tuesday, before heading to northern Pakistan on royal visit.

Many celebrities and distinguished guests were present at the dinner hosted by the British High Commission in royal couple’s honour last night.

Mahira Khan, Mehwish Hayat, Atif Aslam, Hareem Farooq, Ahad Raza Mir, Sajal Ali and ace designers were in attendance among many others.

The attendees shared their experience of meeting the royals.

Actress Mehwish Hayat said it was a pleasure to meet the Cambridges and “William is a real-life Prince.”

Activist for women’s empowerment, Roshaneh Zafar said the Prince reminded her of his mother Diana. “They are not only approachable and easy-going, but also connect with the people they meet,” she wrote.

Shaniera Akram was all praise for the Duchess. “Kate Middleton is every bit of what a modern-day Princess should be,” she said.

She shared a photo with cricketer-husband Wasim Akram.

Actor Imran Abbas shared he had a great time meeting the royals.

Celebrities spotted! 

Ahad Raza Mir and Sajal Ali
Momina Mustehsan, Mahira Khan and Atif Aslam
Designers HSY and Kamiar Rokni
Mehwish Hayat
Designers Maheen Khan and HSY in conversation with the royal couple.
Hareem Farooq
Shaan Shahid

