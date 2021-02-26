Cemetery digger dies after grave he was shoveling collapses on him

In a shocking incident, a cemetery digger died after a grave he was shoveling suddenly collapsed on him in Long Island, US.

According to the police, Rodwin Allicock, 42 was working inside a grave at Washington Memorial Park in Mount Sinai Thursday when it collapsed on him, leaving him trapped under more than 7-feet of dirt.

In a bid to save the life of Rodwin Allicock, his co-workers started digging the grave swiftly. The cemetery digger has died when his co-workers retrieved him from underneath the7-feet of dirt.

Allicock was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Center, Mail Online reported.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is investigating the incident in addition to the Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad.

