Census notification to be issued after CCI huddle, SC informed

LAHORE: Attorney General Khalid Javed Khan assured on Thursday the Supreme Court of issuance a notification of the final results of Census-2017.

“A final decision regarding census will be made in a Council of Common Interests (CCI) meeting, after which a notification will be issued,” he stated before a two-judge apex court bench hearing a case pertaining to local government elections.

“It is now a matter of days and not weeks,” the AG said, requesting the court to give three weeks’ time to issue the notification.

He opined the country is in a state of war but things are looking up. At this, Justice Qazi Faez Isa, who headed the bench, questioned what war is ongoing?

“A person loots a citizen at gunpoint. You call a citizen being looted a state of war,” the SC judge remarked, directing the government to ensure rule of law and put offenders behind the bars.

The AG further said everything is not black and white. “I admit that there still exist grey areas.”

“Hold on, the AG Sahib,” Justice Isa snapped. “I have the constitution book in my hand and this is black and white. There is nothing grey in the constitution.”

“However, it is highly likely that I might not personally like some of its provisions yet the constitution is supreme, no matter whether we like it or not.”

The SC bench also slammed the premature dissolution of local bodies in Punjab, saying the people of the province had been deprived of their rights.

Justice Isa remarked the Election Commission is afraid of incurring election expenditure. “It says Rs18 billion would be spent on election, which is equal to uplift funds doled to 36 lawmakers. This is public money,” he said, suggesting if there is an issue over the 2017 census, then it can be held afresh.

The AG said it is for the CCI to decide about holding a fresh census in the country.

The SC judge further observed media doesn’t enjoy freedom in the country. “Those imposing curbs on media are culprits who should be in jail. Our constitution guarantees press freedom.”

