Centre could not invoke Article 149 (4) over Karachi: Saeed Ghani

KARACHI: Sindh Information Minister Saeed Ghani has said the federal government could not invoke Article 149 (4) referring circumstances in Karachi, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Federal Law Minister Farogh Naseem on Wednesday hinted at imposing Article 149 (4) in Karachi to address issues faced by the city on an immediate basis.

The authority of the provincial government could not be set aside with misuse of the powers delegated under the constitution, Saeed Ghani said while commenting on the federal law minister’s statement.

The province will reply according to the constitution, if received a letter from the federal government, Ghani said.

Sindh minister earlier said, “You cannot impose Article 149 (4) on the basis of mere garbage”, adding “if the Centre wanted to impose this Article, it should do so in Punjab”.

Moreover, Pir Pagara, a heavyweight in Sindh’s politics, has expressed surprise over the statement of law minister Farogh Naseem, and said that the federal minister should demand for bringing back the federal capital to Karachi.

Comments

comments