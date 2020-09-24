Centre demands Sindh to lift restrictions on free wheat movement

ISLAMABAD: The federal government in a letter to Chief Minister of Sindh has demanded removing obstacles in inter-provincial movement of wheat, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Federal Minister for Food Security Fakhar Imam in his letter to the chief minister demanded hurdle free arrangements for movement of fresh stocks of wheat.

The government of Sindh has imposed restrictions over free movement and transportation of wheat from Sindh to Punjab, the letter read. Such constraints have directly affected the prices of wheat and its flour, according to the letter.

“A meeting chaired by the prime minister, expressed serious concern over these restrictions,” according to the letter.

“Article 151 of the constitution allows free movement of trade goods across the country,’ the letter read.

Chief minister of Sindh should ensure free movement of wheat to other provinces as per the constitution, food security minister said in his letter.

According to sources, the federal government has decided to entrust paramilitary Rangers for movement of wheat from Sindh to other provinces.

The staff at various check posts in Sindh demand gratification for allowing passage from the trucks carrying wheat cargo, according to sources. The payment of bribes at check posts further hikes rate of the commodity.

The Rangers will ensure free movement of vehicles carrying wheat under its supervision, sources said.

