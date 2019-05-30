Modern centre to be established in PIMH for dementia patients: Dr. Yasmin

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Health Dr. Yasmin Rashid here on Thursday announced that the provincial government would establish a state-of-the-art center in Punjab Institute of Mental Health (PIMH) for dementia patients.

Presiding over a high-level meeting at Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department, Dr. Yasmin directed to constitute a special committee for providing proper care to the patients of dementia.

According to a statement issued by the Punjab Directorate General Public Relations, the minister said, “Dementia patients will be properly registered in all the public sector hospitals of the Punjab.”

She said that vacant posts of neurologists and psychologists in the public sector hospitals would soon be filled.

Read More: Air pollution linked to higher risk of dementia: study

“Memory clinics will also be established in the Punjab for provision of better healthcare facilities to the dementia patients,” the minister said and added that special committees will be duty bound to present the report regarding registration of dementia patients and provision of healthcare facilities to them on monthly basis.

Dr. Yasmin said that there was a dire need to launch special awareness campaign regarding dementia and added that medical teaching hospitals could play an important role in this regard.

Comments

comments