Centre increases provinces’ share in budget by 27pc: Fawad

budget, provinces share, Fawad Chaudhary

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain on Friday claimed that the federal government has increased the provinces’ share by 27 per cent which will enable the provinces to increase their development budget, ARY News reported.

Taking to social networking website, Twitter, the information minister said that  the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government has announced the largest development budget in country’s history worth Rs900 billion.

 

In a bid to facilitate the masses, the government slashed taxes and increased salaries, he added.

