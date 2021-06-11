Centre increases provinces’ share in budget by 27pc: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain on Friday claimed that the federal government has increased the provinces’ share by 27 per cent which will enable the provinces to increase their development budget, ARY News reported.

Taking to social networking website, Twitter, the information minister said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government has announced the largest development budget in country’s history worth Rs900 billion.

الحمدللہ ملک کی تاریخ کا سب سے بڑا ترقیاتی بجٹ 900 ارب روپے کااعلان کیا گیا ہے، صوبوں کے حصے میں 27 فیصد اضافہ کیا جا رہا ہے جس سے صوبے اپنے ترقیاتی بجٹ میں اضافہ کرسکیں گے، تنخواہوں میں اضافے کے ساتھ ٹیکس میں بھی رعائیتین دی گئ ہیں۔ #Budget2021 — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) June 11, 2021

In a bid to facilitate the masses, the government slashed taxes and increased salaries, he added.

