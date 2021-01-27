Centre forms committee to monitor Karachi Transformation Plan

ISLAMABAD: In a bid to remove obstacles and review progress on various initiatives being taken under the Karachi Transformation Plan, the federal government on Wednesday formed a 10-member monitoring committee, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by the federal government, the committee will be chaired by Planning Commission Deputy Chairman Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan whereas chairmen of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and Water & Power Development Authority WAPDA, secretaries of Finance, Water Resources, Planning Division, Economic Affairs, Railways and others would be members of the committee.

The committee will also ensure timely provision of funds for the projects and it will assist the authorities in implementing the projects.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced an ambitious Rs1.1 trillion package for the development of Karachi in September last year and established a coordination and implementation committee led by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

Earlier on January 23, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi had penned a letter to Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan after a verbal clash with Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah during the Karachi Transformation Plan meeting earlier this month.

Sources had said the development came after CM Sindh wrote a letter to PM Imran Khan complaining about the behavior of Ali Zaidi in the meeting. The federal minister had said that Murad Ali Shah had the audacity to write to the PM and his letter shows nothing but arrogance and conceit.

“He does not even have the etiquette and manners on how to address the office of the Prime Minister.”

Ali Zaidi had complained in his letter that six months have been passed to the formation of the Karachi Transformation Plan committee, but CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah was not answerable to anyone.

