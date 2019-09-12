Centre likely to invoke Article 149 (4) to address Karachi woes

KARACHI: Federal Government is expected to play its constitutional role to revive the city of lights to its former exuberance with a proposal to invoke Article 149 (4) of the constitution, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Federal Law Minister Farogh Naseem earlier on Wednesday hinted at imposing Article 149 (4) in Karachi to address issues faced by the city on an immediate basis.

“Finally the time has come to impose Article 149 (4) and 140 of the constitution in the Karachi for the immediate resolution of its issues, said law minister while talking to ARY News exclusively.

“Article 149 (4) neither speaks for governor rule nor about any emergency. It is an independent article which tells that the federal government has executive authority and according to which it can give directives to any provincial government,” he added.

The strategic committee will submit its proposals to Prime Minister Imran Khan and the Federal Cabinet and if the cabinet endorse the proposal then an executive order to the effect will be sent to the provincial government of Sindh, the minister said.

In case of non compliance of the executive order by the provincial government, the centre will seek a ruling from the Supreme Court of Pakistan under Article 184 (1) of the constitution, Naseem further said.

He said the People’s Party have very qualified lawyers, it will be good to see them answer these clauses of the constitution.

He earlier said that from the past 11 years the provincial government has ruined Karachi and did nothing except creating water woes and garbage issues for the masses of the megacity.

When asked about who will rule the metropolis after passing of the article, the federal law minister refused to give any details on the matter.

Under Article 149 (4), the executive authority of the Federation shall also extend to the giving of directions to a province as to the manner in which the executive authority thereof is to be exercised for the purpose of preventing any grave menace to the peace or tranquility or economic life of Pakistan or any part thereof.

