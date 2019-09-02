Centre, Sindh to constitute technical committee for K-IV water project

KARACHI: Federal Government has decided to constitute a technical committee in collaboration with the Government of Sindh for the K-IV water supply project, ARY News reported on Monday.

The technical committee will consider the recommendations of Nespak made in its technical evaluation report for the project for Karachi, a spokesman of the Chief Minister of Sindh said.

The K-IV water supply project will be implemented in the light of the report of the technical committee.

It is to be mentioned here that Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Federal Minister for Planning and Development Khusro Bakhtiyar on Monday visited Keenjhar Lake to inspect K-IV water supply project.

They were briefed in detail about the K-IV scheme by the Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) Director General, a statement said.

Governor Imran Ismail said that the project was important for overcoming water shortage in Karachi.

K-IV project was initiated in year 2005 to supply 600 Million Gallons water Per Day (MGD) to Karachi.

In 2018, the FWO suggested that instead of it constructing three small parallel canals from Keenjhar lake to Karachi for the water project, it build one large canal instead with capacity of 650MGD.

In November 2018, the FWO presented its model to the Sindh chief minister. The CM asked the K-IV project director to have this technically evaluated before it could be presented to the federal government.

The FWO engaged the Nespak for the technical evaluation of the proposed change in project’s design.

The Nespak submitted its evaluation report on the changes in the project model to be submitted to the federal government.

