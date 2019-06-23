Chair prohibits use of word ‘selected’ for PM in NA session

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly’s Deputy Speaker in a ruling prohibited using the word of ‘selected’ for the prime minister, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Treasury benches in the National Assembly session today sought to move a privilege motion in the house.

Federal Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan on a point of order said that the prime minister being repeatedly referred in the house as ‘selected’.

He said the prime minister is an elected representative and calling him as selected is breach of the privilege of the house.

Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri, who was presiding over the session at the time, in his ruling said that each member has arrived in the house with votes of the people. He said the representatives are themselves insulting the august house.

He banned ‘selected’ word repeatedly used by the opposition members for the prime minister.

“The members of the house should now avoid to use the word in the house,” the deputy speaker ruled.

