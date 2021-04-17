SHC orders Govt to notify appointee as chair of Larkana education board

KARACHI: Sindh High Court on Saturday ordered the government of Sindh to issue appointment letter for the office of the Chairman Board of Secondary and Intermediate Education Larkana, ARY News reported.

Naseem Ahmed Memon petitioned the court against non-issuance of his appointment letter as the chairman of the Larkana education board. “I had tendered resignation from Cadet College Karampur after receiving the offer letter for the job,” petitioner said in his plea.

“Two secret agencies issued my clearance report, while objection made in a special report submitted to the chief minister of Sindh,” according to the petition.

“When two agencies have given clearance to the petitioner, how the appointment could be halted over an unsigned special report,” the bench questioned.

“A fresh report could be summoned from the Intelligence Bureau (IB) if the court permits,” additional chief secretary Sindh, who was representing the government, said in the court.

The bench rejected the plea of the additional chief secretary and ordered the government to issue notification for appointment of the petitioner on the job.

