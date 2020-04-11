Chairman NDMA rules out shortfall of testing kits, machines in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lt General Muhammad Afzal on Saturday has said that there is no shortfall of coronavirus testing kits and machines in Pakistan.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

NDMA Chairman Muhammad Afzal while talking to media after receiving the shipment of relief goods from China to flight COVID-19 said that Pakistan possesses testing facility up to 75 days at the moment and the authorities are working to enhance the number.

He said Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has also provided 11 laboratories for the tests of the coronavirus patients.

“All patients with symptoms are being tested for the pandemic and the claim of conducting less tests is not true.”

“The NDMA is delivering equipment to all provinces with the help of the Pakistan Army. The supplies from China will also be provided to all provinces.

“Apparatus has been delivered at all hospitals of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and will be provided to Punjab by tomorrow. Provincial funds are not being used by the NDMA to buy equipment.”

A plane carrying relief goods including sanitizers and other necessary equipment to prevent spread of the coronavirus reached Islamabad.

The goods include 69 ventilators, 936 kgs of surgical masks, surgical gloves and others.

Comments

comments