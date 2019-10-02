Chairman Senate, German envoy stress bolstering bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD: German Ambassador to Pakistan Bernhard Schlagheck called on Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani on Tuesday and discussed bilateral relations.

The meeting took place in the parliament house and both sides agreed to boost their mutual parliamentary contacts. Issues related to regional and international politics also came under discussion.

Sanjrani said Germany should cooperate with Pakistan in the field of quality control, which will improve the standard of medicines and food in the South Asian country.

Underscoring the importance of trade ties, the Senate chairman highlighted the potential of Pakistan-Germany trade relations. He said parliamentary contacts between the two countries may assist in economic collaborations.

The envoy said there are multiple investment opportunities in Pakistan and various delegations from his country are likely to visit Islamabad in this regard.

