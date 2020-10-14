‘Chaiwala’ Arshad Khan reveals journey to fame, marriage plan 

ISLAMABAD: The tea vendor of Islamabad, Arshad Khan, who became an overnight sensation in Pakistan after his photo went viral on the social media, on Wednesday revealed his journey to fame, family’s response to success, current engagements in the world of fashion modeling and his wedding plan, ARY News reported.

Talking to ARY News program ‘Good Morning Pakistan’, Arshad Khan aka ‘Chaiwala’ said that after getting success and fame, he married off his two sisters and brothers with the approval of his family.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Responding to a question about his marriage plan, Arshad Khan said that he will tie the knot at a suitable time. He maintained that fame and progress did not change him.

Answering to another question, the Chaiwala said that his family had stopped him from working in showbiz due to a music video his family did not like. Later, some people had persuaded my father to let me work in showbiz, he said, adding that he had been allowed to work with caution after a span of two months.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Arshad Khan said that he was working on a new project that will air on TV next year and hoped that the people will like his work.

Arshad Khan who became an internet sensation after a picture of him working at a tea stall went viral in 2016. Owing to his popularity, he ventured into acting and modeling.

Earlier on October 6, in an interview with ARY News program Bakhabar Savera, Arshad Khan revealed, “I have not just launched a cafe but it is a brand.”

He had maintained that he will open branches of ‘Cafe Chai Wala’ across Pakistan soon.

When asked about who helped him out in opening the Chai cafe in Islamabad, Khan had shared that it was his brother’s idea behind the launch of the cafe, and the truck art theme of Chai cafe was also designed by his brother.

