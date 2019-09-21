Family stopped me from working in showbiz due to a music video: Chaiwala Arshad Khan

‘Chaiwala’ Arshad Khan who became an internet sensation overnight due to his good looks revealed that he took a break from showbiz due to a music video his family didn’t like.

Taking to Instagram, he posted a video and said “At the start [of my showbiz career], I made amusic video ‘Chaiwala Chaiwala’ which gave me a lot of hype. Later, I made another music video due to which my family stopped me from this work. I left work for a brief period but now I am back.”

Earlier, he has apologised for leaked pictures without specifying which ones he was referring to and vowed to not work in movies that might upset his fans and family.

On his future plans, he shared that “I am making another music video and hope you people will like it. I will also feature in a movie soon.”

Khan received overnight fame and celebrity status after his picture went viral on social media back in October 2016.

