Cowardly acts of terrorism won’t shake resolve for peace, prosperity: Shah

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Interior Ijaz Shah condemns the Chaman bomb blast in the strongest words whilst condoling the loss to life and property in the unfortunate tragedy, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The minister expressed firm resolve to determine those behind the nefarious deed and ensure justice to the bereaved families.

Speaking on the occasion, he said: “this is a cowardly attempt to jolt the peacemaking efforts of Pakistan and it’s security agencies but they remain undeterred, they are ready, willing and able to fight such nuisance and will not step back or be defeated or threatened.”

“Enemies of the state are in a state of fear and shock, they detest seeing the region peaceful and prosperous.”

He also expressed that the determination to increase trade and strengthen border security remained unmoved.

A bomb blast targeted a leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F), Maulana Muhammad Hanif in Chaman which left one dead and nine wounded in the city of Balochistan.

Police said that Maulana Hanif was also injured in the incident at Taj Road, the capital of Qilla Abdullah district in Balochistan.

