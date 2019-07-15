Chances of light rain or drizzle in Karachi: met office

KARACHI: Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast chances of light rain or drizzle in Karachi during morning and night on Monday, ARY News reported.

The met office has predicted partly cloudy to cloudy weather with occasional gusty winds today. The city will likely to receive sporadic light rain or drizzle within next 24 hours.

The temperature may range up to 34 degrees Celsius and 75 percent humidity today.

The met office yesterday announced that a spell of gusty winds has entered in coastal districts of Sindh, causing damage to mud houses and crops in the rural areas.

According to the Met Office the windy spell in Sindh will subside from July 18.

The weather department also forecast monsoon wet spell in coastal districts of the province from July 23 to 30.

Sindh’s southeastern districts on the coastal belt, Badin, Thatta, Tharparkar and Sujawal will likely to receive heavy rainfall during the rainy spell, according to the weather forecast.

According to the PMD seasonal low lies over northeast Balochistan and moderate Monsoon currents are reaching upper parts of the country. Westerly wave is also present over upper parts of the country.

Rain-thundershower with isolated heavy falls accompanied by gusty winds is expected at scattered places in Kashmir, Islamabad, Hazara, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Lahore, while at isolated places in Malakand, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat, Mardan, Bannu, Zhob, D.G.Khan and Sahiwal divisions, the forecast said.

Hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

During last 24 hours Kashmir’s Muzaffarabad 40 mm, Garidupatta 19, Kotli 11, Rawalakot 04, Punjab’s Attock 27, Lahore (Ap 27, City 06), Layyah 11, Chakwal 10, Jhelum 09, Murree, Mangla 08, Joharabad 04, Kasur 03 and other areas and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Balakot 26, Cherat 22, Kakul 17, Pattan 16, Dir 03, and Balochistan’s Zhob 09 received rainfall.

Maximum highest temperatures in Pakistan recorded as follows:-

Nokkundi 47°Celsius, Dadu ,Moenjodaro 45°C, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dalbandin and Sibbi 44°C.

