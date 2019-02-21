No change in weekly holiday being mulled: Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain on Thursday said no change in weekly holiday calendar was under consideration.

In a tweet on Thursday, Chaudhry Fawad said all such rumours about change in this regard were baseless.

“No change in weekly holiday calendar is under consideration, all such rumours regarding change in this regard are baseless,” he tweeted.

Read More: Govt issues list of public holidays for year 2019

During Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman’s late maiden official visit to Pakistan, reports started doing rounds in the social media that the government was mulling over changing the weekly holiday from Sunday to Friday “to further fortify business ties with the Arab countries”.

The crown prince had held meetings with Prime Minister Imran Khan, President Arif Alvi and Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa during his visit and discussed bilateral relations and regional situation.

In 1996, deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif had declared Friday as a half working day and Sunday as weekly holiday of the country.

This decision was taken after demand of the business community. They had urged that Sunday should be declared the weekly holiday, as suspending business on Friday disconnected them with the rest of the world and had proven counterproductive.

