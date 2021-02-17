Chaos at airport after two hospitalised for smoke inhalation on plane

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina: A chaotic scene was seen at Charlotte Douglas International Airport in North Carolina after two people were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation on a plane, leading to the cancellation of the flight.

A video has surfaced that showed firefighters, medics and police at the airport’s gate following the incident of smoke in the aircraft’s cab. The incident took place on February 16 just before 7:15 pm where the officers were called to assist the Medic and Charlotte Fire at the airport.

Local police said that passengers had complained about having breathing difficulty and two people were taken to hospital after being exposed to the smoke, Fox8 reported.

Some other flights have been delayed and cancelled following the incident. According to the report, WJZY-TV reached out to American Airlines, who said flight 1671 from Charlotte Douglas to Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport returned “due to reports of a potential odor in the cabin.”

Airline officials said the flight landed back in Charlotte at 7:26 pm local time and taxied to the gate. They said they have not received any reports of visible smoke in the cabin at that time.

It added that there were 75 cancellations out of Charlotte on the day owing to bad weather.

