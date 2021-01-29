Crackdown on parking mafia, Karachi’s South books first illegal contractor

KARACHI: The deputy commissioner for District South Irshad Ali Sodhar has Friday issued notification for a crackdown against illegal charged-parking mafia across Saddar with the first case already booked in Preedy Police Station against one self-proclaimed contractor, ARY News reported.

On the directives of DC South Sodhar, the first case was lodged against parking mafia contractor Aziz ur Rehman for swindling people in the name of authorized charged parking.

The DMC South authority has nominated alleged illegal parking contractor Rehman on sections 420, 348, 385, 341, 506, and 34 of the criminal procedure code CrPC.

DC South Sodhar has also directed all the assistant commissioners of town in his jurisdiction to also launch a crackdown against the illegal parking mafia.

The illegal parking contractors are fleecing extortion from the people which should be immediately stopped, he said.

The contractors without freshly issued permits of charged parking spaces should be booked by the town authorities, the notification added.

Catch the people other than legal charged-parking space labor and either put them behind bars or nominate them in cases, DC Irshad Sodhar said.

READ: KMC charged parking: cars to pay Rs30 while bikes Rs10 after Feb auction

Separately earlier this month, the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation had also announced to auction the charged parking spaces across the city after its report found illegal contractors of some 162 spaces fleecing people.

KMC has, via a notification released earlier today, announced an auction for one year of the 70 spaces of charged vehicle parking which will open in February 8.

The notification also noted that on these auctioned spaces, no more than officially fixed fees will be charged from the people.

For cars, rickshaws, and hi-roof, the parking fee will be Rs30, as for the motorcycles, this fee would be Rs10 only.

