Charges framed against Uzair Baloch, others in four more cases

KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court here on Monday framed an amended charge-sheet against Lyari gang war kingpin Uzair Baloch and other accused in four more cases, ARY news reported.

Uzair Baloch was produced before the court in strict security of law enforcement agencies.

The court declared absconding accused Habib Jan Baloch, Zakir Raja, Asif Niazi and others as proclaimed offenders. The ATC Judge issued orders to confiscate movable and immovable properties of the accused.

The court also issued non-bailable arrest warrants of the absconders.

The ATC judge issued notices to investigation officers and witnesses for hearing of the cases.

The cases included attacks on police in jurisdictions of Kharadar and Napier police stations in year 2012. Scores of policemen and citizens were injured in these attacks, according to police.

In earlier hearings Uzair Baloch and other accused were indicted in murder cases of SHO Civil Lines Police Fawad Khan and rival gangster Arshad Pappu.

The ATC judge had read out the charge-sheet to Uzair in the courtroom but he denied the charges and opted to contest them.

