A schoolgirl lost her life as her mobile phone exploded close to head when she slept while listening to music after putting it on charging, foreign media reported on Tuesday.

The deceased girl was identified as 14-year-old Asetkyzy Abzalbek, whereas, the incident is reported from Bastobe, Kazakhstan.

The unlucky girl was found dead the next morning by her relatives with an exploded mobile phone plugged into a power socket near her pillow. According to The Sun report, she is believed to have received severe head injuries and died immediately.

Forensic experts later confirmed that the mobile exploded in the early morning after overheating as it charged, according to local reports. The death of Abzalbek is described as a ‘tragic accident’, however, the brand of the smartphone was not disclosed.

Alua’s distraught best friend Ayazhan Dolasheva, 15, posted: ‘I still cannot believe it.’

She wrote: ‘You were the best. We have been together since childhood. It is so hard for me without you. I miss you so much. You have left me forever.’

The latest death is among the series of mobile batteries’ explosion incidents reported in Russia and other parts of the world.

