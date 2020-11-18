Charred body of Manzoor Wassan’s nephew found in car

KHAIRPUR: An unidentified body found from a burnt car near Bhurgri village here identified as Bilawal Wassan, a nephew of People’s Party leaders Manzoor Wassan and Nawab Wassan, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Bilawal Wassan was a police ASI and was posted at Laung Faqeer police check post, department officials said.

Police had earlier said that a car parked on roadside near Bhurgri village, was gutted and a charred unidentified body found from the vehicle, which was being shifted to hospital.

SSP Khairpur had said that the car was owned by ASI Bilawal Wassan, who was also accompanied by two other people. “Two persons were witnessed fleeing from the direction of the vehicle,” the police officer said.

The identity of the body later established and identified as Bilawal Wassan, according to police.

A suspect has been detained and he is being questioned about the incident, SSP Saud Magsi said.

The funeral prayers of Bilawal Wassan offered at his native village Haji Nawab Wassan, which was attended by Manzoor Wassan, Nawab Wassab, Munawar Wassan and other people of the area.

Later, talking to media Nawab Hussain Wassan alleged that his nephew was killed under a conspiracy and demanded justice for him.

“We got information of the fire, two hours after the incident,” he said.

