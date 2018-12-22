LONDON: Stressing upon the need of indiscriminate accountability, disgruntled Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Chaudhary Nisar Ali Khan on Saturday said that credibility of accountability could only be restored by across-the-board accountability in the country.

Chaudhary Nisar urged the government to give some space to the opposition and added that the political parties cannot be abolished in the name of accountability.

He also emphasized the opposition parties that the government should be given time to show performance. Nisar said that current political situation in the country is lethal for the country’s progress, stability and future.

It is pertinent to mention here that accountability to continue across the board without any discrimination and no NRO would be offered, said Punjab’s Information Minister, Fayyazul Hassan Chohan on October 25.

Talking to the newsmen outside Punjab Assembly, the minister while turning direction of his cannons towards PML-N, said that the party has turned into a “private limited company”, adding that Hamza Shehbaz Sharif is busy in covering wrongdoings of his family.

