Chaudhry brothers, PM Imran discuss current political situation

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leaders Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and his cousin former Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Friday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and discussed the current political situation in the country.

According to the details, they stressed the need to enhance cooperation between PML-Q and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to tackle the negative approach of the opposition parties.

Member National Assembly Moonis Elahi and PM’s Special Assistant on Political Affairs Naeem-ul-Haq were also present during the meeting.

It is pertinent to mention here that an accountability court, on December 24, had sentenced former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to seven years in prison in Al-Azizia reference case.

The accountability court judge Muhammad Arshad Malik announced the verdict in the two references namely Al-Azizia and Flagship Investment today and sentenced the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supreme leader to seven years in prison and ordered him to pay $25million and Rs1.5 billion as fine.

Whereas the federal government on Friday placed the names of Asif Ali Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Faryal Talpur and 169 others on the Exit Control List (ECL) over their alleged involvement in fake bank accounts and money laundering cases. On the other, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Khurram Sher Zaman claimed on Friday that his party is going to form its government in Sindh province.

