“Have got confirmation from PML-N about NRO to Nawaz”, claims PPP leader

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Chaudhry Manzoor on Monday claimed to have received a ‘confirmation’ from Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) insiders about national reconciliation ordinance (NRO) allegedly given to Nawaz Sharif, ARY News reported.

Speaking in the ARY News programme, Manzoor said he won’t disclose his sources privy to the matter.

He said Nawaz Sharif had always been lucky as ‘a soft corner has been there most of the times in decisions in cases faced by Sharif.’

Manzoor was of the view that PPP was never subjected to fair trial or fair investigation, adding his party never ran away from courts.

He underlined that several cases were filed against Asif Ali Zardari but none of them was proved true. ‘Even no proofs have been found so far in the fake accounts case.’

The PPP leader claimed that the company owned by Jahangir Tareen got the most subsidy, but no investigation was held against it.

It seemed that everyone is striving hard to send Zardari behind the bars. We will give what is being asked from us. We won’t make any compromise on the rights of provinces, he added.

“Has Sheikh Rasheed been given the ‘certificate’ to hurl abuses at his opponents,” he questioned.

On Feb 2, Manzoor had claimed that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had been given the NRO in the cases he is facing.

“Nawaz Sharif will fly out of the country by February,” he had said during the ARY News talk show, adding that the former PM’s daughter and Sharif himself would remain silent on the issue.

Comments

comments