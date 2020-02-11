Chaudhry Nisar expected to meet Sharif brothers in London: sources

RAWALPINDI: Former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar to leave for London today (Tuesday), ARY News reported, citing sources.

Nisar will fly to London through Pakistan International Airlines’ (PIA) flight PK-785, the sources said.

The former interior minister is expected to hold key political meetings in London and his meeting with the Sharif brothers is also on the cards.

It may be noted that Chaudhry Nisar was having differences with the Sharif brothers over their policy of targeting state institutions specially after the Panama case verdict.

Nisar, who contested as an independent candidate in the general elections of 2018 from NA-59 and NA-63, lost to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

According to election results, Nisar lost to PTI’s Ghulam Sarwar Khan who got 89,055 votes in NA-59 while former interior minister Ch Nisar Ali Khan got 66,369 votes.

He lost to PTI’s Ghulam Sarwar Khan in NA-63 as well. Ghulam Sarwar won with 64,301 votes while Ch Nisar stood second with 48,497 votes. PMLN’s Sardar Mumtaz Khan stood third with 22,475 votes.

However, he won his provincial assembly seat but did not take oath on it.

