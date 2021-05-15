Chaudhry Nisar likely to take oath as Punjab MPA after three years

LAHORE: Former Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Chaudhry Nisar is likely to take oath as a Member of the Punjab Assembly, ARY News reported on Saturday, citing sources.

Sources privy to the matter told ARY News that Nisar is likely to take oath as MPA on the May 18 session of the Punjab Assembly.

It may be recalled that the Cabinet Committee on Legislation had passed an amendment to the Election Act 2017, according to which a seat will become vacant if the elected representative does not take oath within 60 days

Chaudhry Nisar, who contested as an independent candidate in the general elections from NA-59 and NA-63, lost to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

According to election results, Nisar lost to PTI’s Ghulam Sarwar Khan who got 89,055 votes in NA-59 while former interior minister Ch Nisar Ali Khan got 66,369 votes.

He lost to PTI’s Ghulam Sarwar Khan in NA-63 as well. Ghulam Sarwar won with 64,301 votes while Ch Nisar stood second with 48,497 votes. PMLN’s Sardar Mumtaz Khan stood third with 22,475 votes.

However, he won his provincial assembly seat but did not take an oath on it.

