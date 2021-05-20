Chaudhry Nisar likely to take oath as Punjab MPA

LAHORE: Punjab MPA Chaudhry Nisar has decided to take oath after three years, sources told ARY News on Thursday.

The step is reportedly being taken as the government is expected to pass an ordinance that will cancel the membership of all lawmakers who haven’t taken oaths after their election.

It may be recalled that the Cabinet Committee on Legislation had passed an amendment to the Election Act 2017, according to which a seat will become vacant if the elected representative does not take oath within 60 days

Chaudhry Nisar, who contested as an independent candidate in the general elections from NA-59 and NA-63, lost to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

According to election results, Nisar lost to PTI’s Ghulam Sarwar Khan who got 89,055 votes in NA-59 while former interior minister Ch Nisar Ali Khan got 66,369 votes.

He lost to PTI’s Ghulam Sarwar Khan in NA-63 as well. Ghulam Sarwar won with 64,301 votes while Ch Nisar stood second with 48,497 votes. PMLN’s Sardar Mumtaz Khan stood third with 22,475 votes.

However, he won his provincial assembly seat but did not take an oath on it.

